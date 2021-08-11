CAA’s new football policy: If a team cancels a game due to COVID, it’s considered a forfeit

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine football continues to prepare for their season opener on September 2nd.

The Colonial Athletic Conference dropping a major announcement this morning in regards to COVID-19.

The CAA’s new policy states that any game that cannot be played due to COVID-related circumstances would be considered a forfeit by the canceling team.

The canceling team would receive a loss in the conference standings and the opposing team would be awarded a victory.

The overall record of both teams would not change since NCAA bylaws consider such games a “no contest”.

The policy provides a 24-hour window of opportunity for making up the game, but if it cannot be conducted the next day, it would be considered a forfeit.

UMaine Head Coach Nick Charlton reacted to the announcement at camp this morning.

“I had an idea of what’s going on so again not too much of a reaction. You know I think we just have to follow the protocols and do things the right way, and ultimately it’s all about the health and safety of the players, so we’re just going to react off of those rules,” Charlton said.

If both teams are unable to play due to COVID-related circumstances, the game would be declared a “no contest” and would not be part of the record of either team.

