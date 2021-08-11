Advertisement

Bangor woman battling ALS shares experience with ‘broken heart syndrome’

Tammy Michaels
Tammy Michaels(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We introduced you to Tammy Michaels and her battle with ALS last summer.

Since then, the Bangor woman has continued to spread positivity on her Facebook page Tamurai’s adventure.

A few weeks ago she ended up in the hospital after experiencing what felt like symptoms of a heart attack.

After running tests, doctors told her she was experiencing what they call broken heart syndrome.

Michaels says she thinks it happened after traveling to North Carolina to visit her son and the stress that came with it.

”So they said things like that could cause troponin levels to go very high and create a heart attack, but really it’s just my heart was broken. We definitely know it has been emotional and difficult,” Michaels said.

Michaels says she will continue to share her story in hopes that it helps others and spreads awareness about ALS.

One of the things she’s looking forward to is the Walk to End ALS on the Bangor Waterfront on Aug. 28.

