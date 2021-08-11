Bangor Parks & Rec setting up cooling area at the waterfront

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Parks & Rec wants to help us beat the heat, so they’re setting up a cooling area at the waterfront.

Open Thursday and Friday from noon to 5 p.m., the area will be located near the flagpole at the corner of the Waterfront bulkhead.

There will be sprinklers for the public’s use.

The city’s public swimming pools are also an option.

Although the Dakin pool is closed on Thursday, there will be a cooling station outside from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Bangor Housing Authority splash pad on the Davis Road also is available.

The city’s public swimming pools are also open as follows:

PANCOE: Thursday and Friday 1-4:30 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m.

DAKIN: CLOSED Thursday, but there will be a cooling station outside of the pool Thursday from noon-3 p.m. Dakin Pool will be OPEN Friday 1-4:30 p.m.

Pool information can be found at bangorparksandrec.com.

