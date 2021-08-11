Bangor High School assistant principal to serve as interim principal

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor High School assistant principal will serve as interim principal.

Superintendent James Tager appointed Brian Doyle to the role on Wednesday.

This come after the the current principal, Paul Butler, faces charges of operating under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

He is on paid administrative leave.

Tager says Doyle is eager to serve the student, faculty, staff, and community of Bangor.

Doyle has been the assistant principal since 2013.

