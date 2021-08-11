Bangor 10-year-old collects backpacks for kids

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A 10-year-old in Bangor is helping to make a big difference for kids going back to school.

Ava Burke has been collecting backpacks for Penquis the last four years.

She started by asking for money for them for her birthday and has doubled her record each year.

Tuesday, she dropped off 132 backpacks that will go to kids who have registered to pick one up next week.

Next year, Burke says she has an even bigger goal.

“”199 because I usually double it every year, and I’m like, okay, 200 is a lot, I’ll go down one. I just want them to feel confident with their new backpacks and to like their new backpacks,” Burke said.

The folks at Penquis say they really appreciate Burke’s hard work and generosity.

They will be holding a fill the bus event Friday at the Walmarts in Bangor and Lincoln.

For more information on how to donate or to register for a backpack, head to penquis.org.

