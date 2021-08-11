Advertisement

213 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths

23 patients in critical care, 9 on ventilators according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
New data from Maine CDC regarding coronavirus cases and vaccinations
New data from Maine CDC regarding coronavirus cases and vaccinations(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - All but three Maine counties are now under a face covering recommendation for indoor public settings.

The US CDC says the latest data impacts 13 counties.

Waldo and Piscataquis counties have “high” levels of COVID-19 transmission.

The rest are experiencing “substantial” transmission, except for Franklin, Kennebec, and Sagadahoc Counties.

The Maine CDC is reporting 213 new cases of COVID-19.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine(WABI TV)

Penobscot has 36, Waldo 23 and Somerset with 15. Hancock, Kennebec and Knox with 10 new cases each. Total confirmed cases are now at 52,284.

No new deaths, that overall total remains at 901.

Meanwhile, 1,278 new COVID-19 vaccinations were administered according to the state’s vaccination dashboard. 61,18% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

