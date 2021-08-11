20th anniversary of Carol Dyer Luminaria lighting in Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The annual Carol Dyer Luminaria lighting on Bar Harbor’s Village Green this Saturday will mark the 20th anniversary for the event.

Luminaria are candles placed in weighted bags, which will be laid along the paths of the village green,

Each luminaria will have the name of an individual who has lost their life, or is battling cancer.

The event started in honor of Carol Dyer, a former children’s librarian who lost her battle with brain cancer two decades ago.

The event is sponsored by the YWCA of MDI, and proceeds will be donated to Island Connections, a non-profit that provides transportation to medical appointments

For more information, visit https://www.ywcamdi.org/

