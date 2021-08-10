Advertisement

WHCF Radio celebrates 40 years of broadcasting

Celebration in Bangor Tuesday.
Celebration in Bangor Tuesday.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 40 years spreading a message of hope celebrated in Bangor.

WHCF Radio threw a party to commemorate four decades in the radio business.

There were hot dogs, ice cream... and, of course , cake...

The station was started in the 1980s. Nine years ago it became a private entity, but the station president says the mission stayed the same.

The goal, reach the lost, edify the saints and keep people informed.

“We’ve just gone through a really bad year with COVID,” said President and CEO Tom Obey. “People need hope. We used to be known as your constant Christian companion because we’re there 24 hours a day, we have now changed that slogan to ‘Maine’s harbor of hope.’ People are looking for hope, they’re looking for something they can depend on. We know they can always depend on God. So sending out God’s message of love, consideration, kindness, patience, all of those things fit.”

He adds that during their Tuesday morning broadcasts they raised $65,000.

That was enough to buy a new transmitter, which will ensure the station keeps reaching listeners for the next 25 years.

