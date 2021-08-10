Advertisement

Warmer today, even warmer later this week

First Alert Weather(WABI)
By Emilie Hillman
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A warm and humid air mass moves in today and will stick around for the rest of the week. The southerly flow will bring increasingly warm and humid conditions each day. Elevated heat indices are expected Thursday and Friday, especially across southern Maine, as this is when the hottest and most humid days are expected. Temperatures on Thursday and Friday will reach the upper 80s but feel like the mid to upper 90s.

In addition, showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday through Friday.

A cold front will bring additional chances for storms on Saturday but relief from the heat and humidity will follow behind the front and more comfortable conditions are expected on Sunday.

Humidity forecast as of 8-10-21(WABI)

TODAY: Morning fog then partly sunny. Highs 4°-84°. Humid. SSE wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows 61°-67°. SSE wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning fog then mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s to mid 80s. Humid. SSE wind 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning fog then a mix of sun and clouds with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 75°-90°. Very humid. South wind 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning fog then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 75° -90°. Very Humid. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West wind 5-10 mph.

