Senators Collins, King speak on bipartisan infrastructure bill

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We caught up with Senator Susan Collins Tuesday about the bipartisan infrastructure bill’s passing in the Senate.

Here’s what she had to say.

“My hope is with the $65 billion in deployment grants and affordability programs that five years from now we will be able to say that we have delivered access to broadband, to high speed internet services to all parts of the state of Maine where it is at all practical to do so,” Collins said. “That’s gonna make a real difference in terms of education, working, telemedicine, and job creation.”

Senator Angus King released a statement saying, in part, “Just as rural electrification did in the 30s, these broadband investments will help connect every American to the infrastructure that powers modern life, and help ensure that communities across the nation are able to fully engage in the 21st century economy.”

