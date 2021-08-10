Advertisement

Penobscot County treasurer charged with having child porn says he won’t resign

The Penobscot County Commissioners called on him to resign Tuesday morning.
John Hiatt
John Hiatt(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County treasurer accused of child pornography says he will not give up his position.

This after the Penobscot County Commissioners called on him to resign Tuesday morning.

39-year-old John Hiatt is charged with possession of child pornography.

He was arrested last week.

Hiatt was already facing charges after he was accused of stalking and harassing a woman in May.

He said Tuesday morning his I.D. badge had been revoked.

”The county can simply not operate as business as usual in the face of such serious allegations. While Mr. Hiatt will have his day in court we must take action now,” said Commissioner Peter Baldacci.

“In this country we have a presumption of innocence. I would ask you to think if you had a loved one that was facing serious charges, how would you feel,” Hiatt said.

Hiatt officially resigned from his position with the Bangor School Committee Monday.

He says if indicted he will plead not guilty.

Baldacci says safety measures will be put in place as long as Hiatt stays in the position.

There is no word yet on what those might be.

