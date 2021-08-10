Advertisement

Owner of Ellsworth Art studio arrested after being accused of groping a 13-year old girl

Jack Tedeschi, owner of Riverside Art Studio was arrested Friday.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The owner of a downtown Ellsworth art studio is accused of groping a 13-year-old girl.

60-year-old Jack Tedeschi was arrested Friday and charged with assault and solicitation of a child.

Tedeschi is the owner of Riverside Art Studio.

Police say the parents of the girl reported that she had been “touched inappropriately by an adult male while attending a private art class.”

Tedeschi is being held without bail in the Hancock County Jail.

