Owner of Ellsworth Art studio arrested after being accused of groping a 13-year old girl

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The owner of a downtown Ellsworth art studio is accused of groping a 13-year-old girl.

60-year-old Jack Tedeschi was arrested Friday and charged with assault and solicitation of a child.

Tedeschi is the owner of Riverside Art Studio.

Police say the parents of the girl reported that she had been “touched inappropriately by an adult male while attending a private art class.”

Tedeschi is being held without bail in the Hancock County Jail.

