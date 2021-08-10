Owner of Ellsworth Art studio arrested after being accused of groping a 13-year old girl
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The owner of a downtown Ellsworth art studio is accused of groping a 13-year-old girl.
60-year-old Jack Tedeschi was arrested Friday and charged with assault and solicitation of a child.
Tedeschi is the owner of Riverside Art Studio.
Police say the parents of the girl reported that she had been “touched inappropriately by an adult male while attending a private art class.”
Tedeschi is being held without bail in the Hancock County Jail.
