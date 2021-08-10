Advertisement

Newborn baby found in dresser drawer in Chicago alley

The baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side, Chicago police told...
The baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side, Chicago police told multiple news organizations.(Gray News)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News) - Chicago police are investigating after a newborn was found abandoned in an alley, WLS-TV reported.

According to multiple news organizations, the baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side Tuesday morning.

“I put my finger on the little foot, too just to see he was moving,” the woman, who asked not to be named, told WMAQ-TV.

The baby boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Butler
Bangor High School principal charged with OUI, placed on leave
Three hospitalized after electric shock incident in campground pool
2 children, 1 adult hospitalized after electrical incident at campground swimming pool
One person dead after a car crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Aug. 10, 2021
Maine CDC reports 369 new cases, no deaths
The hospital has tested everyone who works in the emergency department as a precaution and is...
Nine staff members at Maine Medical Center emergency department test positive for COVID-19

Latest News

FILE - This Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, shows the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. A federal...
Federal judge rules against several Indiana abortion laws
Northrop Grumman's Antares rocket lifts off the launch pad at the NASA Test Flight Facility...
Space station supplies launched with a pizza delivery for 7
74-year-old Harold Glidden
Inmate at Mountain View Correctional Facility has passed away
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting on Chicago Avenue in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021....
Police: 2 dead, 1 wounded in Vegas owner-tenant rent dispute