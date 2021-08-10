Advertisement

New Cannabis Council of Maine created to help support state’s marijuana industry

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new group will help support the marijuana industry in Maine.

The Cannabis Council of Maine is made up of leaders from the associations of caregivers, growers and advocates.

The goal of the council will be to help draft rule making legislation, guidelines and safety practices.

They will work with the office of marijuana policy and Maine’s elected leaders in Augusta.

“We really see this as a great opportunity to have enough of a consensus voice between the smallest, the small and the middle Cannabis businesses,” said Mark Barnett of Maine Craft Cannabis Association.

The council was formed at the suggestion of a legislative committee.

