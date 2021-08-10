Advertisement

Maine State Prison inmate charged in decade-old Portland murder case

Awad was serving a 12-year sentence at the Maine State Prison for an unrelated elevated aggravated assault.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Portland police say they have solved a decade-old murder case of a man who was shot and killed on Congress Street in 2011.

Abdi Awad, 35, was indicted by a Cumberland County Grand Jury last week.

Police say Awad shot Allen MacLean of South Portland on August 1, 2011 in the area of Congress Street and Massachusetts Avenue.

Witnesses told police at the time they heard a gunshot and then saw MacLean run from behind a building and across outer congress street before collapsing on a sidewalk in front of a gas station.

“I want to thank the officers and detectives involved in the initial response and the ongoing investigation,” Portland police Chief Frank Clark said in a press release. “I hope their perseverance, and this arrest, on the 10th anniversary of Allen’s death, will help bring some degree of closure to his family and friends.”

No suspects had been announced in the case until last week’s indictment.

Awad was serving a 12-year sentence at the Maine State Prison for an unrelated elevated aggravated assault.

According to information posted on the Maine Department of Corrections website, Awad’s earliest release date was Aug. 18, 2021.

