Maine CDC reports 369 new cases, no deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Seven Maine counties remain under a face covering recommendation for indoor public settings.

According to the US CDC, as of Tuesday morning, Waldo and Piscataquis counties have “high” levels of COVID-19 transmission. Aroostook, Penobscot, Lincoln, Cumberland, and York counties are experiencing “substantial” transmission.

In the first update since Saturday, the Maine CDC reported 369 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Maine’s seven-day average for new cases has more than doubled over the past two weeks, from 64.6 to 137.6.

All counties, with the exception of Piscataquis (3), are reporting double-digit case increases.

Penobscot has 44. Waldo has 28. Kennebec 19, Aroostook 16, Hancock 15.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Aug. 10, 2021 (WABI)

The state reports 1,454 new vaccinations have been administered.

