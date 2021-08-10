Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 369 new cases, no deaths

Maine’s 7-day COVID-19 case rate more than doubles over two weeks
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Aug. 10, 2021
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Aug. 10, 2021(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Seven Maine counties remain under a face covering recommendation for indoor public settings.

According to the US CDC, as of Tuesday morning, Waldo and Piscataquis counties have “high” levels of COVID-19 transmission. Aroostook, Penobscot, Lincoln, Cumberland, and York counties are experiencing “substantial” transmission.

In the first update since Saturday, the Maine CDC reported 369 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Maine’s seven-day average for new cases has more than doubled over the past two weeks, from 64.6 to 137.6.

All counties, with the exception of Piscataquis (3), are reporting double-digit case increases.

Penobscot has 44. Waldo has 28. Kennebec 19, Aroostook 16, Hancock 15.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Aug. 10, 2021
Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Aug. 10, 2021(WABI)

The state reports 1,454 new vaccinations have been administered.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Butler
Bangor High School principal charged with OUI, placed on leave
Three hospitalized after electric shock incident in campground pool
2 children, 1 adult hospitalized after electrical incident at campground swimming pool
MSW Logo
Wardens find body of missing 78-year-old hiker
Police arrested Gaurionex Joaquin-Peguero, 28, of Boston and charged him with Elevated...
Massachusetts man in custody following shooting in Bangor
Bangor School Department to require masks inside school buildings

Latest News

Warm and humid conditions this week
Nine staff members at Maine Medical Center emergency department test positive for COVID-19
Awad was serving a 12-year sentence at the Maine State Prison for an unrelated elevated...
Maine State Prison inmate charged in decade-old Portland murder case
The hospital has tested everyone who works in the emergency department as a precaution and is...
Nine staff members at Maine Medical Center emergency department test positive for COVID-19