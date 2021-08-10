Advertisement

Maine CDC investigates a COVID-19 Outbreak at Waldo County General Hospital

Five people who work at Waldo County General Hospital have test positive for COVID-19.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is investigating 10 COVID-19 outbreaks in the state right now, including one at Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast.

We’re told five people who work there tested positive.

An outbreak is classified as at least three cases.

A spokesperson for the hospital says all of the staff members are isolating at home.

Everyone considered to be close contacts with those who tested positive has been informed.

Again, Waldo County is listed as having a high rate of COVID-19 transmission, based on the US CDC data.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Butler
Bangor High School principal charged with OUI, placed on leave
Three hospitalized after electric shock incident in campground pool
2 children, 1 adult hospitalized after electrical incident at campground swimming pool
MSW Logo
Wardens find body of missing 78-year-old hiker
The hospital has tested everyone who works in the emergency department as a precaution and is...
Nine staff members at Maine Medical Center emergency department test positive for COVID-19
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Aug. 10, 2021
Maine CDC reports 369 new cases, no deaths

Latest News

John Hiatt
Penobscot County treasurer charged with having child porn says he won’t resign
One person dead after a car crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Increasing heat and humidity this week
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Aug. 10, 2021
Maine CDC reports 369 new cases, no deaths