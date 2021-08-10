Maine CDC investigates a COVID-19 Outbreak at Waldo County General Hospital

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is investigating 10 COVID-19 outbreaks in the state right now, including one at Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast.

We’re told five people who work there tested positive.

An outbreak is classified as at least three cases.

A spokesperson for the hospital says all of the staff members are isolating at home.

Everyone considered to be close contacts with those who tested positive has been informed.

Again, Waldo County is listed as having a high rate of COVID-19 transmission, based on the US CDC data.

