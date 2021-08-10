Advertisement

Longtime Indy 500, ESPN racing announcer Bob Jenkins dies at 73

Bob Jenkins, who was ESPN’s lead motorsports announcer for more than 20 years and called the...
Bob Jenkins, who was ESPN’s lead motorsports announcer for more than 20 years and called the Indianapolis 500 on television and radio has died.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bob Jenkins, who was ESPN’s lead motorsports announcer for more than 20 years and called the Indianapolis 500 on television and radio has died. He was 73.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced that Jenkins died Monday, saying the cause was brain cancer.

Jenkins, an Indiana native, was heard over five decades on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network and was chief announcer from 1990-98.

He was one of four people to serve as television play-by-play announcer during ABC’s 54-year history of broadcasting the Indy 500.

Jenkins joined ESPN at its launch in 1979 as lead motorsports announcer and remained in that role until 2003.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested Gaurionex Joaquin-Peguero, 28, of Boston and charged him with Elevated...
Massachusetts man in custody following shooting in Bangor
Paul Butler
Bangor High School principal charged with OUI, placed on leave
MSW Logo
Wardens find body of missing 78-year-old hiker
A fire.
Mobile home destroyed in fire in Lincoln Saturday
Maine CDC vaccinations as of August 8th
COVID-19 vaccination rates up 11.7% in Maine since late July

Latest News

Multiple crews responded to a fire on Hampden Rd in Carmel Monday night
Fire in Caramel destroys garage and cars, spares other structures
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Senate Dems unveil $3.5T budget for social, climate efforts
In this still image taken Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from the Law & Crime Network court video,...
Robert Durst takes stand at his trial, denies killing friend
Some 70 senators appear poised to carry the bipartisan infrastructure bill to passage.
Infrastructure on track as bipartisan Senate coalition grows