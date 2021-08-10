Inmate at Mountain View Correctional Facility has passed away

CHARLESTON, Maine (WABI) - A man formerly from Holden who was serving a 70 year sentence for a 1983 murder has passed away.

State officials say 74-year-old Harold Glidden died Tuesday morning at Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston.

The Department of Corrections says his passing is not related to COVID-19.

According to court records, Glidden and another man, Joseph Albert, picked up a hitchhiker and took her to LaGrange.

Glidden testified that Albert raped and killed the woman.

Glidden was convicted of murder and sentenced in 1984.

Albert, now 77, pleaded guilty and was also sentenced to 70 years.

He remains behind bars at the Maine State Prison.

