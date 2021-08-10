Advertisement

Inmate at Mountain View Correctional Facility has passed away

74-year-old Harold Glidden
74-year-old Harold Glidden(The Maine Department of Corrections)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, Maine (WABI) - A man formerly from Holden who was serving a 70 year sentence for a 1983 murder has passed away.

State officials say 74-year-old Harold Glidden died Tuesday morning at Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston.

The Department of Corrections says his passing is not related to COVID-19.

According to court records, Glidden and another man, Joseph Albert, picked up a hitchhiker and took her to LaGrange.

Glidden testified that Albert raped and killed the woman.

Glidden was convicted of murder and sentenced in 1984.

Albert, now 77, pleaded guilty and was also sentenced to 70 years.

He remains behind bars at the Maine State Prison.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Butler
Bangor High School principal charged with OUI, placed on leave
Three hospitalized after electric shock incident in campground pool
2 children, 1 adult hospitalized after electrical incident at campground swimming pool
One person dead after a car crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Aug. 10, 2021
Maine CDC reports 369 new cases, no deaths
The hospital has tested everyone who works in the emergency department as a precaution and is...
Nine staff members at Maine Medical Center emergency department test positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Aug. 10, 2021
Face covering recommendation extended to 13 Maine counties
Herbert Carey Jr.
Former teacher and tennis coach at Penquis Valley High School accused of sexual assault
Bangor Police issue warning following false report.
Following false report, Bangor Police say beware social media posts
New spot on Main Street Castine.
Free Little Art Gallery in Castine