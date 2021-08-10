The Grand in Ellsworth receives grant for ‘HVAC Campaign’

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Grand in Ellsworth has received a $20,000 grant from the Belvedere Fund for an HVAC system upgrade.

The upgrade will maximize energy efficiency and dramatically improve airflow. It will also be the first time the theater has had air conditioning in its eighty-three year history.

“This is really exciting that the Belvedere Fund found that worthy,” said the Grand’s Executive Director, Nick Turner. “It’ll help maintain the building, but it’s going to make the experience so much better for patrons. We can offer air conditioning in the summer months with all these people driving by, where in the past we were basically closed.”

The theater is aiming to raise more than $600,000 for it’s ‘HVAC Campaign.’

For more information or to make a donation, visit grandonline.org.

