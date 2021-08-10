Free Little Art Gallery in Castine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new art gallery recently opened in Castine, but if you aren’t looking close - you’d never know it was there.

Nestled in next to the post office on Main Street in Castine is the Free Little Art Gallery.

“You create a piece of original art, and you look in see what’s in the gallery, and you trade, you take a piece of original art and you put one back, and it just keeps flowing,” explained Johanna Sweet, who got the idea from an artist in Seattle, who created the first one last December.

“The previous March her mother had been taking chemo, and it was COVID, so Stacy Milrany, couldn’t get to her mother,” said Sweet. “So, being an artist she sent her postcard sized art, and after 145 pieces were collected she thought, you know those little boxes with books in them in neighborhoods, you leave a book you take a book. Let’s do it with art.”

Sweet says the response has been, well, sweet.

“The turnover has been tremendous and all ages are welcome,” she said.

Pictures, poems, even renderings of local news anchors and photographers have made appearances.

“I mean, people will stop just to see what’s new. People may stop with an art piece handy when they see what they like. It’s it every day, every day there’s a change.”

All with a goal getting folks to flex those creative muscles, and maybe spread a little sunshine along the way.

“I think the biggest thing is it makes people happy, and if you can do something as small as a box, a little bigger than a shoe box that people stop that and smile and want to come back to that’s a victory.”

