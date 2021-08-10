Former teacher and tennis coach at Penquis Valley High School accused of sexual assault

MILO, Maine (WABI) - A former teacher and coach in Milo is accused of sexually assaulting one of his students.

Seventy-year-old Herbert Carey Jr. was arrested Tuesday and charged with six counts of gross sexual assault.

Carey was a teacher and tennis coach at Penquis Valley High School.

He is also listed as an AOS 43 school board member.

Officials say the alleged crimes happened between April 2015 and 2016.

Assistant District Attorney Chris Almy says it involved a student at the school.

“The investigation started in early May of this year when the victim came forward and disclosed to the Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office, and from there, the Sheriff himself investigated, and as a result, the defendant has been charged with these offenses,” Almy said.

Almy says they have an indication the incidents took place in Milo and at Schoodic Lake.

Carey is due in court in September.

