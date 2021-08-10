Advertisement

Following false report, Bangor Police say beware social media posts

Bangor Police issue warning following false report.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An incident in Bangor that involved several police officers wasn’t quite what it seemed to be to some in the area.

On Tuesday morning an officer spotted a man known to have outstanding warrants.

The officer called out to him.

He took off running.

Officers searched the area around Second Street Park but did not locate him.

While this was happening, Bangor Police say a local social media page posted that authorities were searching for two inmates that had escaped from Penobscot County Jail.

Sgt. Wade Betters says this false information caused quite a stir.

“Don’t always believe everything that you read on a scanner page,” said Betters. “Sometimes it’s in the ballpark, but we’ve often seen that it’s way off base and can be misleading and actually harmful in some cases.”

He says while many people listen to scanners that carry police radio communications, the information that comes across those channels is often just an initial observation, many times from an untrained eye.

Police investigate those calls and put out necessary information once it is confirmed to be true.

