Fire in Caramel destroys garage and cars, spares other structures

Multiple crews responded to a fire on Hampden Rd in Carmel Monday night
Multiple crews responded to a fire on Hampden Rd in Carmel Monday night(AP GraphicsBank)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - A Carmel home was saved from flames Monday night thanks to multiple area fire crews.

The Carmel Fire Department responded to a call of a garage and car on fire just after 8.

The structure was located near a residence on the Hampden Road, but not attached to it.

Officials tell us the fire started from someone welding in the garage.

While the garage and the cars inside were completely destroyed, the home was spared and sustained minimal damage.

“There’s a car inside a garage on fire. The homeowner was doing some welding on the vehicle, caught the car on fire and wasn’t able to put it out,” said Carmel Fire Chief Ralph Shaw. “The garage is a total loss. Everybody got out of the house next to it burned a little siding off the house and that was basically the damage.”

Officials shut down a portion of the Hampden Rd while tending to the fire until approximately 9 p.m.

No one was hurt in the process and the flames have now been put out.

