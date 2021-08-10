Family thanks community in the wake of the death of 9 year old Bryan Totman

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) -A nine year old boy who died last month in Belfast is being remembered in many ways throughout the area.

Bryan Totman was killed in a tragic accident in a parking lot on July 19th.

”It’s been a rough three weeks.” says Jamie Leathers, Bryan’s grandmother.

She says the family is taking things day by day.

“Everybody’s generosity and kindness and compassion has been overwhelming and we want to thank everybody for that.” says Susan Totman, Bryan’s other grandmother.

Both grandmothers say the family is grateful for all the support they’ve received.

“I want to thank Chef on the Run for their donations, Front Street Pub, Tammy Reynolds for the potluck supper and Dave’s World. All the police, fire departments, tow truck companies that did their lights at night in honor of Bryan. Riposta funeral home, they’ve done a wonderful job. All the community has come together. Too much support to list.”

They remember Bryan as a loving kid with a big smile.

“The best hugger, he absolutely wanted to hug everybody in the world.” says Susan.

“If he’d just met you today he’d give you a hug when he left.” adds Jamie.

He had a passion for math and science.

“He was incredibly intelligent, he’d just gone to astronaut camp.” says Susan.

“He could tell how far a planet was from Earth, the exact spot.” The two grandmothers smiled as they recounted Bryan piping up from the backseat with endless ‘did you know?’ facts.

He also had a love of engines.

“He knew every part of the car, how to fix it, everything with it.” says Jamie.

“This little boy was just so happy when motors were running from what I have learned.”

Wes Canning, founder of Maine Motorcycle Experience, is holding a motorcycle ride this weekend in honor of Bryan with the families blessing.

“I don’t know them very well but I’m a father myself, and I just can’t even imagine.”

The ride is by donation and will start 10am in the Reny’s parking lot in Belfast. The ride covers about 100 miles before ending at Bowen’s Tavern in Belfast late Saturday afternoon.

Donations from the ride will go to support the family.

“I’d like to see a lot of smiles that day instead of tears.” says Canning.

The family says they have a lot of ways they’ll be remembering Bryan.

“He just wanted everybody to love each other.” says Susan.

