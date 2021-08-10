Advertisement

Face covering recommendation extended to 13 Maine counties

Maine’s 7-day COVID-19 case rate more than doubles over two weeks
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Aug. 10, 2021
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Aug. 10, 2021
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - All but three Maine counties are now under a face covering recommendation for indoor public settings.

According to the US CDC, as Tuesday afternoon, the latest data regarding COVID-19 transmission impacts 13 counties.

Waldo and Piscataquis counties have high levels of COVID-19 transmission.

The rest are experiencing substantial transmission, except for Franklin, Kennebec, and Sagadahoc Counties, which have moderate transmission.

In the first update since Saturday, the Maine CDC reported 369 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Maine’s seven-day average for new cases has more than doubled over the past two weeks, from 64.6 to 137.6.

All counties, with the exception of Piscataquis (3), are reporting double-digit case increases.

Penobscot has 44. Waldo has 28. Kennebec 19, Aroostook 16, Hancock 15.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Aug. 10, 2021
Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Aug. 10, 2021(WABI)

The state reports 1,454 new vaccinations have been administered.

