Crash in Hampden sends one woman to hospital

By Catherine Pegram
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A crash in Hampden Tuesday afternoon sent one woman to the hospital.

It happened on the Kennebec Road around 4 p.m.

The woman’s vehicle ran off the road, hit a utility pole, and slammed into a tree.

We’re told her injuries appear to be non-life threatening, despite a report the vehicle caught on fire.

Lt. Matt Thomas with the Hampden Fire Department says, “We were called initially for a car into a telephone pole that was on fire with the occupants still inside. Luckily, the victim’s injuries were not serious. Bangor Rescue responded and assisted us and transported one victim to the hospital.”

The road was expected to be down to one lane for a few hours while crews cleaned up the area and fixed of the pole.

