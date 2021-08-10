Cloudy & Cooler Wednesday. Dangerous Heat & Humidity Thursday & Friday.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds continue to extend from the coastline all the way to the Interstate. This has kept conditions slightly cooler than originally anticipated. Farther inland, with more sun, highs have reached the low to mid 80s. Clouds & fog will expand back inland again tonight as the Marine layer moves onshore. Lows tonight will be mainly in the 60s with some areas of drizzle.

The Marine layer that will move onshore tonight will remain in place for most of Wednesday. This means that low clouds, areas of fog, & even light drizzle will be possible across much of the region. This will help to keep our highs on the cooler side. Most inland areas will be in the 70s with coastal spots in the upper 60s & low 70s. It still will be humid as dew points continue to climb. A few scattered showers & isolated storms will be possible.

The Marine layer will clear out pretty quickly on Thursday as winds turn more out of the southwest. The added sunshine along with an upper-level ridge building in will bring a hot & humid day across the region. Dew points will be in the low 70s & highs will reach into the low 90s for Inland areas. This will result in heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Coastal areas will be cooler in the low to mid 80s and will feel like the mid to upper 80s. A few scattered storms will be possible during the afternoon hours. The same is expect for Friday with the heat & humidity along with the chance of storms.

Because of the dangerous heat & humidity for Thursday & Friday, FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS have been issued for inland locales. A cold front will move through on Saturday. This will bring showers & thunderstorms along with helping to break the heat & humidity. Saturday will still be warm with highs in the 70s & 80s along with dew points in the 60s. Relief won’t arrive until Sunday once the cold front clears the region.

First Alert Days (WABI)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies, areas of fog especially along the coast. Lows in the 60s with a south wind around 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Areas of fog during the morning. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with the humidity sticking around. Highs will be in the 70s with some showers possible by the afternoon.

THURSDAY: Hot & humid conditions. Inland highs will be well into the 80s and even approaching 90°. Heat indices with be in the low 90s. Scattered showers & storms possible during the afternoon.

FRIDAY: Hot & humid conditions continue. Inland highs will be well into the 80s and even approaching 90°. Heat indices with be in the low 90s. Scattered showers & storms possible during the afternoon.

SATURDAY: Not as hot or as humid. Cold front will generate showers & storms. Highs in the 70s & 80s.

SUNDAY: Relief from the humidity. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s & 80s.

