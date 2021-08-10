Bangor to improve pedestrian safety

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor City Council got the ball rolling tonight on a few projects that will make it easier to walk around the city.

The council ratified the City Engineer’s action to apply for almost $500,000 in grants from the Maine Department of Transportation.

Funding will go towards a new multi-use trail along the 14th Street Extension, as well as sidewalk bump-outs for the crosswalks on Harlow Street.

Councilmembers say these measures will reduce traffic speed and improve pedestrian safety.

“It’ll be a lot better,” said council chair Dan Tremble. “We really don’t need two lanes of traffic going up that way. I know people have been looking for some type of pedestrian access to get from Downtown up to that area of town, so I think that’ll be a good thing that’s going to happen tonight.”

Other measures Monday included approving the new, lower tax rate, accepting and appropriating a $1.5 million grant to the Cross Insurance Center, and discussing final steps for the construction of the new town skate park.

