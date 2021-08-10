$25 million in funds heading to Maine’s hospitals and long-term care facilities

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Mills Administration has announced $25 million in coronavirus relief funds will go to hospitals and long-term care facilities in the state.

The funds were announced Monday.

Facilities that suffered pandemic-related financial losses between April of 2020 and March of 2021 will receive the money, which comes from unclaimed funds leftover from the Maine Health Care Financial Relief Program.

The Departments of Economic and Community Development and Health and Human Services are allocating the funds among the qualifying facilities.

They previously awarded $5.1 million through the program to 53 health care organizations throughout Maine late last year.

In this round of funds, $12.5 million is going to hospitals and $12.5 million to long-term care facilities.

The average provider award is $227,272.

