2 children, 1 adult hospitalized after electrical incident at campground swimming pool

EDDINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Two children and an adult are in the hospital Monday with serious injuries after an electrical shock at a campground swimming pool.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Cold River Campground in Eddington.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of three individuals who were injured by an electrical shock while in the pool.

They say two children and one adult suffered serious injuries and were transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The Eddington Fire Department and Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident, along with the Maine Electrician Examining Board and Versant Power.

