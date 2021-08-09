Advertisement

Bangor School Department to require masks inside school buildings

Bangor High School announces positive COVID case
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor School Department Superintendent says students, teachers and staff will follow the CDC recommendation to wear masks in school. The CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

James Tager made the announcement Monday morning. He explained the various instances when masks will be required.

All students and school employees will be required to wear masks while they are inside any school building.

All parents will be required to wear a mask once they enter a school building.

All people on public or private school-provided transport, including buses, vans, and sport related travel, are required to wear a mask.

Masks will not be required while students are outside.

Students, teachers, and staff should stay home when they have any signs of infectious illness and be referred to their healthcare provider for testing and care.

Tager says, “While wearing masks is a temporary inconvenience, it allows us to return to a more regular school environment with in-person learning for all students, extra-curricular and co-curricular activities, and the freedom to move more easily around our schools. A copy of the 2021 reopening plan can be found on our website. If you have questions as to how this plan may impact your student, please contact your school’s Principal. I look forward to meeting you in person at school functions and community meetings.”

This is a developing story.

