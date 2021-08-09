UMaine football continues to prep for the season with a “competitive” training camp

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Day 6 of training camp for the UMaine football team on Monday.

Head Coach Nick Charlton says things have been so far so good for the Black Bears who continue to prep for a September kickoff.

” It’s going well, I mean the competition is really good, today was the first day of full pads so we had some live periods, I thought it went well. Defense certainly outplayed the offense today which is great to see, really good energy, really good competition too. The first time you’re going live you want to make sure you’re taking care of guys, but at the same time you got to play football, so I thought there were some good things today, some things we have to clean up, but overall, we’re doing well.”

A week into a normal training camp, something the team was deprived of last year, it’s little details the Black Bears are working to improve upon.

“I think there are some things like our energy when we come out here, sometimes it takes team periods and things like that, especially for the younger guys, the guys that have been here they know the expectation, but when we get out here it’s got to be a lot of energy, and particularly from the younger guys they have to learn how to do that. It can’t just be a team period that brings that energy.”

The team scrimmages for the first time Thursday, one of two scrimmages they will play before the season starts on September 2nd vs Delaware.

Head Coach Nick Charlton is excited to see what both sides of the ball bring to the field.

“I want a high level of competition and ultimately execution, you know you start to evaluate where guys are at, I think calling plays, moving the football. We pushed scrimmage back a little bit,l just so we could actually get some situations in, and we’ve been able to get more in 3rd down, red-zone, more special teams, things like that, so we wanted to push it back so we can actually practice these situations, I think it’s really important.”

