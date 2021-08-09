Schoodic Arts Festival returns to being an in-person event

WINTER HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The Schoodic Arts Festival in Winter Harbor is in its 22nd year. The two-week festival is just past the halfway point.

As it is every year, it’s an art-marathon packed full of events.

“We have twenty-nine workshops and two children’s camps, and also twenty-nine performances in fourteen days,” said Schoodic Arts for All retiring Executive Director Mary Laury. “It’s a lot to do in two weeks. It’s a great big party, and we do it all as a tiny group of people and a lot of volunteers.”

Tim Christensen, a teaching artist at one of the festival’s kids camp, agreed and added, “It gives people a chance to sample lots of different ways of expressing themselves and see world class artists in whatever discipline they are.”

The Schoodic Arts Festival was held virtually last year, and people involved with the festival say it’s a relief to be able to do it in person again this year, and also some gratitude for lessons learned out of the pandemic.

“Our priority is to be able to do it safely, make sure that we have options that everyone feels good about being able to participate in them,” said Colt Neidhardt, the incoming Executive Director for Schoodic Arts for All. “So I think there’s a shared community spirit behind everything that we’re doing this year.”

“We learned how to do workshops online,” Laury said. “Our teachers learned how to do workshops online. This year, we’re able to bring a festival outside, concerts outside, and he have experienced a flood of interest greater than ever before.”

Musician Diana Quinn is one of the more than two dozen performers during the festival. She said it’s good to have venues like the Schoodic Arts Festival open again.

“This is so much more fun than sitting in front of my computer and zooming a concert to people,” she said. “This is much better than that. This is as good as it gets actually, playing for people again.”

The Schoodic Arts Festival continues through Sunday.

For a schedule of events, visit schoodicartsforall.org

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.