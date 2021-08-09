Advertisement

‘River Dave’ grateful for help after fire ravaged his home

In this photo provided by the Canterbury (New Hampshire) Fire Department, smoke rises...
In this photo provided by the Canterbury (New Hampshire) Fire Department, smoke rises Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, from the burnt remains of a cabin in Canterbury, N.H., inhabited by 81-year-old David Lidstone, who for 27 years has lived in the woods of New Hampshire along the Merrimack River in the once small, solar-paneled cabin. "River Dave," as he's known by boaters and kayakers, has been jailed since July 15 after being accused of squatting for 27 years on the private property. The Canterbury fire chief said there will be an investigation into the fire. (Canterbury Fire Department via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H (AP) — An off-the-grid New Hampshire hermit known to locals as “River Dave” whose cabin burned down on wooded property where he was squatting for 27 years says he’s grateful and overwhelmed by fundraising efforts and offers for a place to live.

Eighty-one-year-old David Lidstone said Sunday he feels about as good as he has in his life.

He said he lived in the woods because he liked being alone, so he’s not used to all the publicity.

Fire destroyed the cabin on Wednesday, hours after Lidstone defended himself during a court hearing.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested Gaurionex Joaquin-Peguero, 28, of Boston and charged him with Elevated...
Massachusetts man in custody following shooting in Bangor
MSW Logo
Wardens find body of missing 78-year-old hiker
A fire.
Mobile home destroyed in fire in Lincoln Saturday
FILE
Serious crash shuts down lane of I-395 in Bangor Friday night
Maine CDC vaccinations as of August 8th
COVID-19 vaccination rates up 11.7% in Maine since late July

Latest News

Maine Ocean
Herring fishing off Maine to shut down for about 2 months
Tulips
Maine senator wants government to use only US-grown flowers
Cooler today, warm and humid later this week
Mainers celebrate wild blueberry weekend
Mainers celebrate "Wild Blueberry Weekend"