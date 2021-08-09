Advertisement

Bangor Wiffle ball tournament looking to add more teams to raise more money for children in need

13th Wayne's Wiffle For A Wish to be played Saturday, August 21st.
By Connor Clement
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The state’s largest Wiffle ball tournament takes place in a few weeks.

There’s still time to sign up - if you wanna have fun while making a difference!

For more than a decade, “Wayne’s Wiffle For A Wish” has been helping Maine kids living with life-threatening illnesses.

The tournament, which runs for the majority of the day on Saturday, August 21st, will be at Union Street Complex in Bangor.

This year’s tournament already has 30 teams signed up, a more normal turnout after last year’s down numbers due to the pandemic.

The organizer and our old friend Wayne Harvey hopes a few more teams will sign up before this coming weekend’s deadline.

“This is year 13 of Wiffle For A Wish, which is just absolutely surprising. In our first 12 years, we’ve already raised $126,000, and it all stays right here in the state of Maine, and goes to Make A Wish Maine, and helps out kids and families in our area, so we’re giving back to people in our community, in our backyards, our neighbors, our neighborhoods, and it’s all staying locally, and we’re doing so just by playing Wiffle ball, playing a kids game for kids,” Wayne Harvey said.

Adult teams cost $100, while youth teams cost $50.

If you’re interested in signing up, you can reach out to Wayne Harvey through Wayne’s Wiffle for A Wish Facebook page.

