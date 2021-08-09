New mats help mobility challenged access Kennebunk beach

KENNEBUNK, Maine (WMTW) - Helping everyone enjoy the beach during a Maine summer.

That’s the goal of a new mat installed this week on Mother’s Beach in Kennebunk.

Made of a woven polyester, the reusable “Mobi-Mat” sits on firmer sand and allows those with mobility challenges an easier way to go from the parking lot to the beach.

“It’s an accessible mat so it’s obviously geared toward strollers, wheelchairs, anything that we can do to get people onto the beach and much more accessible manner which is really we’re looking forward this is a very family friendly beach.” said town engineer Chris Osterrieder.

The mat was paid for thanks to a grant the town received last month from the Tommy McNamara Charitable Foundation.

“My 98-year-old grandmother comes to the beach as much as she can and this really helps makes it easy for her getting on and off the sand.” said Kennebunk resident Josh Kaiser.

The mat is one of several additions Kennebunk has made to help everyone enjoy the beach.

In 2018, the town bought a beach wheelchair to allow access to the ocean.

The wheelchair can be rented through the Kennebunk Parks and Recreation Department.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.