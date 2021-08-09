Advertisement

Mills: 80% of adult Maine residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

(WHSV)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine continues to lead the way in the vaccine effort as 80% of adult residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Janet Mills announced Monday.

Maine is just one of six states to reach that mark, Mills said.

The recent surge of new cases in Maine and across the country has health officials stepping up efforts in getting more people vaccinated. Mills said Maine’s daily vaccination rate has jumped more than 11% since late July.

“We know that vaccinations are the best tool to protect the health of Maine people, and with the more contagious and deadly Delta variant spreading across Maine and the nation, it is crucial that we continue to make progress and fight back against this pandemic,” Mills said in a press release.

More vaccines are also being administered to younger Mainers, as more than 50% of those 12 to 19 have received a final dose of a vaccine, Mills said.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested Gaurionex Joaquin-Peguero, 28, of Boston and charged him with Elevated...
Massachusetts man in custody following shooting in Bangor
MSW Logo
Wardens find body of missing 78-year-old hiker
Paul Butler
Bangor High School principal charged with OUI, placed on leave
A fire.
Mobile home destroyed in fire in Lincoln Saturday
Maine CDC vaccinations as of August 8th
COVID-19 vaccination rates up 11.7% in Maine since late July

Latest News

In places like Niagara Falls, the lifting of border restrictions is welcome news.
Restrictions on US-Canadian border ease
Vaccines work despite some breakthrough infections, health officials say.
CDC: Despite breakthrough infections, vaccines work
Canada has now reopened its border to fully vaccinated Americans after more than a year of...
Canada to welcome vaccinated visitors from US
As he continues battling the virus, the father of seven has been encouraging anyone who hasn’t...
Daughter proud of father for sharing COVID struggles, urging vaccination