Maine senator wants government to use only US-grown flowers

Tulips
Tulips(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — Maine’s independent senator is joining a push to call on the federal government to only procure flowers grown in the United States.

Sen. Angus King said the “American Grown Act” would require the office of the president as well as the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Department of State to only procure cut flowers and cut greens grown in America.

King said the “vast majority” of flowers currently purchased by the government are foreign grown. King said the bill would be helpful in part because the U.S. flower industry was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

