Italian postal workers intercept suspicious letter to pope

MILAN (AP) — Italian paramilitary police are investigating the source of an envelope containing three bullets addressed to the pope.

The Carabinieri provincial command in Milan says the suspicious envelope was identified overnight at a mail sorting facility in a suburb.

It had been mailed from France.

The envelope was addressed by hand in pen to: “The Pope, Vatican City, St. Peter’s Square, Rome,” and contained three bullets presumed to be for a pistol and a message referring to financial operations at the Vatican.

An investigation is ongoing. The Vatican did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.