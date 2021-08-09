Advertisement

Italian postal workers intercept suspicious letter to pope

FILE - Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he leaves after delivering the Angelus noon prayer...
FILE - Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he leaves after delivering the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, July 18, 2021.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN (AP) — Italian paramilitary police are investigating the source of an envelope containing three bullets addressed to the pope.

The Carabinieri provincial command in Milan says the suspicious envelope was identified overnight at a mail sorting facility in a suburb.

It had been mailed from France.

The envelope was addressed by hand in pen to: “The Pope, Vatican City, St. Peter’s Square, Rome,” and contained three bullets presumed to be for a pistol and a message referring to financial operations at the Vatican.

An investigation is ongoing. The Vatican did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested Gaurionex Joaquin-Peguero, 28, of Boston and charged him with Elevated...
Massachusetts man in custody following shooting in Bangor
MSW Logo
Wardens find body of missing 78-year-old hiker
A fire.
Mobile home destroyed in fire in Lincoln Saturday
FILE
Serious crash shuts down lane of I-395 in Bangor Friday night
Maine CDC vaccinations as of August 8th
COVID-19 vaccination rates up 11.7% in Maine since late July

Latest News

New mats help mobility challenged access Kennebunk beach
Maine union workers reach tentative contract deal after weekend pickets
In 2018, the town bought a beach wheelchair to allow access to the ocean.
New mats help mobility challenged access Kennebunk beach
FILE - In this Monday, July 26, 2021 file photo, a man carries bags of onions in Xinxiang in...
‘Nowhere to run’: UN report says global warming nears limits