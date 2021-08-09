Advertisement

Herring fishing off Maine to shut down for about 2 months

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — Commercial fishing for herring will all but shut down in the inshore Gulf of Maine for about two months to help conserve the species.

Atlantic herring are an important bait fish that are harvested extensively off New England.

The fishery has been limited by new restrictions in recent years because of concerns about the health of the fish’s population.

Interstate regulators said herring fishing will essentially be shut down in inshore areas off Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire until Sept. 30.

They said that’s because fishermen are approaching their limits for the quota of the fish.

