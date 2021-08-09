Advertisement

Damon’s Beverage and Redemption moving to Hogan road in Bangor

By Spencer Roberts
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Damon’s Beverage and Redemption in Bangor is moving to a new location on Hogan Road.

Staff say they’ve outgrown the space they’ve been in for five years on Washington Street.

To keep up with demand, they’re moving to the old KMart location near the Bangor Mall.

As other redemption centers in the area have closed, they’ve seen a big increase in that side of the business as well.

General Manager Dave Makson says the business grew quickly, and they’re looking forward to the change.

“We’re going from having 13 parking spots to 512, so it’s a little bit different. It’s going to double the size of the retail store, the redemp will actually be five times the size that it is now, the customer part of it. So, we’re pretty excited about having that space.”

They’re planning to make the move in October.

It hasn’t been decided yet what will go into the old space.

