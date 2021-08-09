Advertisement

Couple creates custom tumblers from their home in China

House on the Hill Creations
House on the Hill Creations(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHINA, Maine (WABI) -A couple in China have found a fun source of income by starting a creative home business.

Luis and Sabrina Neves sat at their kitchen table in their home high atop a high in China.

”We have a beautiful house with a beautiful view, and we started a business.” said Luis.

The couple started the appropriately named “House on the Hill Creations” back in February.

The idea came after Sabrina saw a coworker with a colorful drink tumbler that piqued her interest.

“So I started watching YouTube videos on how to make tumblers, and I thought to myself, well, I can do this. We can do this.”

They’ve made more than a hundred tumblers since, each one unique.

“So many traditional tumblers... they’re metal, they’re just stainless steel, and people walk around with those. Or the coated ones, just one color. So I was like, we can spruce it up a little bit.”

Luis is a 22 year Army veteran and Sabrina works full time as a nurse, but they both contribute to the process. There are many steps to get from an unfinished steel tumbler to an artistic and food-safe one.

They started by gifting and selling to family and friends, and it’s grown mostly through word of mouth.

“Being in the military, I know a lot of people all over the country.” said Luis. “I’ve shipped these tumblers to Canada, Washington State. Michigan, Texas, the Bahamas.”

They say the experience of running a small home business has its challenges but has been rewarding. They have advice for anyone thinking of starting their own home business.

“Don’t let anything get in your way.” said Luis. “Don’t be afraid.” added Sabrina. “Jump in.” Luis continued. “If it’s something you love and enjoy doing, do what you do best.”

You can learn more about their business at https://www.houseonthehillcreations.com/

