Cooler today, warming up this week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today will have some of the coolest temperatures this week. A warm front will lift through the state through the day and bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms to northwestern Maine. Otherwise, temperatures will warm up again on Tuesday behind the warm front. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out for Tuesday.

A high pressure system will sit off the coast starting mid-week and the southerly flow will bring warm and humid conditions to the region Wednesday through Friday. Elevated heat indices are expected during this time frame, especially across southern Maine. Diurnally driven storms are possible each of these days.

A cold front will bring additional chances for storms on Saturday but relief from the heat and humidity will follow behind the front and more comfortable conditions are expected on Sunday.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs 66°-78°. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows 60°-66°. Areas of fog. South wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning fog then partly sunny. Highs in the 70s along the coast and 80s inland. Humid. South wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning fog then partly sunny with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Humid. South wind 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning fog then a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s. Humid. South wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning fog then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Humid. South wind 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.