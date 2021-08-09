Clouds For The Next Few Days, Heat & Humidity Climbing.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A warm front continues to lift through the region. Behind the front a more humid airmass will move in and will stay put across the region through the first half of the weekend. Dew points will climb into the mid to upper 60s and even some low 70s. Worst of the humidity will be Thursday & Friday and will also coincide with the hottest days. Highs Thursday and Friday will be near 90° with heat index values in the low 90s (could be potential First Alert Weather Days). A cold front moving through on Saturday will bring showers & storms to the region along with relief from the humidity.

Worst of the heat & humidity comes Thursday & Friday. Some spots could feel like the low 90s. (WABI)

Rest of tonight will have mostly cloudy skies. The marine layer will move onshore bringing fog to coastal & low lying areas. A few coastal counties are under a Dense Fog Advisory through the morning. Lows tonight will be in the 50s & 60s.

Clouds will stick around for Tuesday and coastal spots will find it difficult to break out of the fog. Still a warm & humid day Tuesday with highs inland in the low to mid 80s, closer to the coast, upper 60s and low 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy to overcast skies with a few showers in the forecast especially along the coast. Highs will be in the 70s with dew points in the 60s. Fog will also be likely along the coast.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies, areas of fog especially along the coast. Lows in the 50s & 60s with a SSE wind around 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with areas of fog in the morning. Warm and humid with highs inland in the low to mid 80s, coastal spots in the low 70s. Southerly wind around 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Areas of fog during the morning. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with the humidity sticking around. Highs will be in the 70s with some showers possible along the coast.

THURSDAY: Hot & humid conditions. Inland highs will be well into the 80s and even approaching 90°. Heat indices with be in the low 90s. Scattered showers & storms possible during the afternoon.

FRIDAY: Hot & humid conditions continue. Inland highs will be well into the 80s and even approaching 90°. Heat indices with be in the low 90s. Scattered showers & storms possible during the afternoon.

