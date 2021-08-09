Advertisement

Boston man charged with Bangor attempted murder held on $100K bail

Boston man charged in Bangor shooting.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bail has been set at $100K for a Boston man accused of attempted murder after a shooting incident in Bangor over the weekend.

28-year-old Gaurionex Joaquin-Peguero appeared before a judge Monday afternoon.

Police say they were parked on Harlow Street around two Sunday morning when they heard gunshots.

They found people running from a business and hiding under cars in a parking lot.

A car left the scene as officers arrived.

Police later stopped a car with Joaquin-Peguero inside.

They say he took off but was taken into custody a short distance away.

In court Monday, a lawyer for the state offered this account.

“Approached by the defendant, as someone he described as short and chubby, and the defendant accused him of talking to his girlfriend and a fist fight broke out,” said Assistant District Attorney Joanne Lewis. “The victim then reported that the defendant pulled a silver colored semi automatic pistol and shot him multiple times, shot at him, striking him twice. The victim then fled in the red car.”

Authorities say the victim was shot twice.

Once in the forearm and once in the calf.

His injuries are not life threatening.

In addition to the cash bail, Joaquin-Peguero is not allowed to return to the Bangor business where the incident allegedly took place or to have contact with several people involved in the case.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to call Bangor Police.

