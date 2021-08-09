Advertisement

Bangor school board member accused of having child porn resigns

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor School Department has accepted the resignation of a now former member charged with possession of child pornography.

John Hiatt, 39, was arrested last week.

He was already facing charges after he was accused of stalking and harassing a woman in May.

In reference to the child porn case, his attorney Harris Mattson tells us Hiatt denies the allegations and if he’s indicted will plead not guilty.

Superintendent James Tager accepted Hiatt’s resignation Monday morning. It’s effective immediately.

Tager says the position will remain open until it’s filled during the regular election in November.

Hiatt is also the the Penobscot County Treasurer. County Commissioner Peter Baldacci tells TV5 he will recommend Hiatt resign at their next meeting meeting.

