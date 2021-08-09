Advertisement

Bail set for man who killed Camden woman in 2018 boat crash

Jonathan Roberts
By Catherine Pegram
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT
WICASSET, Maine (WABI) - A judge set bail Monday at $1,500 for a man from Massachusetts who hit and killed a Camden woman with his boat three years ago.

Prosecutors wanted to revoke bail for 46-year-old Jonathan Roberts after he was arrested last week in West Gardiner and accused of driving drunk.

Authorities say Roberts was also speeding nearly 100 miles per hour.

Two years ago he pleaded guilty to recklessly operating a watercraft. A more serious charge of manslaughter was dropped.

Kristen McKellar was swimming in Damariscotta Lake in August of 2018 when she was hit and killed by Roberts’ boat.

Lincoln County prosecutors argued Monday Roberts should be held without bail until they can determine what to do with his case.

They’re pushing to terminate his plea deal, which could send him to jail.

Roberts is due back in court in October.

