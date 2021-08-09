Accidental house fire kills man in Lisbon

LISBON, Maine (AP) - Police in Maine say an accidental house fire in Lisbon killed a 57-year-old man over the weekend.

The Maine Department of Public Safety says Michael Dagneau, who lived at the residence, died in the fire.

The department says the blaze happened in the early morning hours of Saturday and drew responders from three fire departments.

Firefighters found Dagneau’s body after extinguishing the fire. The department said Dagneau was transported to a local funeral home to be identified by the state medical examiner’s office.

Police have described the fire as accidental but have not provided other details.

