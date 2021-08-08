Massachusetts man in custody following shooting in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man is recovering in the hospital and another is in custody following a shooting in Bangor.

Police arrested Gaurionex Joaquin-Peguero, 28, of Boston and charged him with Elevated Aggravated Assault.

Police say they were parked on Harlow Street around 2:00 a.m. Sunday when they heard gunshots.

They ran to the scene and found people running from a business and hiding under cars in a parking lot.

A car left the scene as officers arrived on foot.

Police later stopped the car with Joaquin-Peguero inside.

He took off was taken into custody a short distance away.

Police say a fight took place between a group waiting to enter a business.

The victims’ injuries appear to be non-life threatening, according to police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to call Bangor Police at 947-7384 ext. 5729.

